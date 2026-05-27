Anthropic’s India division has inducted new talent from Microsoft’s pool, especially as the American AI firm looks forward to expanding its footprint in the highly competitive AI space in India. Sangeeta Bavi, who previously worked at Microsoft for almost a decade, is now heading Anthropic’s sales division, taking care of startups and digital natives.

Officially appointed as the Head of Sales for Digital Natives, Startups, and Mid-Market for India, Bavi will play a key role in Anthropic’s efforts to accelerate startup growth in the country. In this capacity, she will lead Anthropic’s efforts to support Indian startups and mid-market companies adopting Claude, the company’s premier AI model for their business needs.

In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Bavi expressed her respect for startup founders, stating, “India is at an extraordinary inflection point. Our founders and growth-stage companies are not just adopting AI, they are building with it, scaling with it, and taking it to every corner of the economy.”



“Being part of that journey, with AI that is genuinely built to be safe and beneficial, is something I have been looking forward to for a long time,” she added.

A quick look at Bavi’s career journey

As Bavi begins her stint at Anthropic – one of the world’s most valuable IT firms expected to file for an IPO in the US – she brings over 24–25 years of experience across global tech giants, with a great track record in building high-impact teams and driving scale.

Bavi’s Microsoft era (2014–2025)

Prior to Anthropic, Bavi has had a decade-long tenure at Microsoft, which saw her rise through multiple leadership positions:

– As Executive Director, Digital Natives (Feb 2022 – Jan 2025), Bavi built the vertical from the ground up, managed P&L for India & South Asia, oversaw programs for early-stage growth and unicorn ventures. She engaged with stakeholders across the startup ecosystem, enabling startups to scale locally and globally using Microsoft’s technology and network. She publicly stated that “India is becoming the world’s startup capital” during a 2022 interview, highlighting the country’s generational shift toward entrepreneurship.

Her previous years were spent in various roles at Microsoft, taking care of startups and partner businesses. Bavi had joined Microsoft in October 2014 as a Product Marketing Manager, Consumer Apps (Oct 2014 – Jul 2015), where in she handled Windows apps product marketing.

Stint at Nokia (2007–2014)

Sangeeta Bavi also spent nearly seven years at Nokia, prior to Microsoft, in various roles.

– She had risen up the ranks to a senior product management, and R&D roles. Bavi had joined Nokia in December 2003 as a Senior Software Engineer.

– Her peak at Nokia was as the Head of Developer Outreach, wherein Bavi Led developer outreach programs, fostering partnerships with the developer community and scaling the program to Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns across India.

A short stint at YourStory Media

After quitting Microsoft in January 2025, Bavi joined YourStory Media as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all business operations and driving revenue growth. She reported to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory. Her time at YourStory brought a different perspective to the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025.

Sangeeta Bavi’s education and accolades

Bavi’s academic credentials reflect her strong technical and business foundation:

– She did her B.Tech in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, completing it in January 2000.

– Bavi then pursued her MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore (PGSEM 2010 alumna, completed in January 2011).

Bavi’s leadership has been recognised with prestigious awards, with the most notable one being the ‘SheSparks of Corporate Award in 2023. The SheSparks 2023 Awards honoured 24 women across politics, policymaking, business, entertainment, social impact, and sports, with Bavi receiving the Corporate category award alongside notable leaders like Vani Kola (Equity category).

She also served as a distinguished jury member for the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 (FILA 2025), chaired by Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Sangeeta Bavi and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content is not sponsored and was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.