In a quiet office at Stanford University in the mid-1990s, Professor Rajeev Motwani was doing what he loved most challenging students to think differently. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Motwani had already built a strong name in computer science.

However when two young PhD students, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, began working on an unusual search engine idea, Motwani saw promise where others saw risk. Long before the world knew the name Google, he believed it could change everything.

From IIT to Stanford

Rajeev Motwani studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur before moving to the United States for higher studies. He later became a professor of computer science at Stanford. Known for his deep knowledge of algorithms, Motwani had a unique teaching style. He encouraged students to ask bold questions and explore new ideas instead of sticking to safe research topics.

In the mid-1990s, two of his students Sergey Brin and Larry Page were working on a new way to organise information on the internet. At that time, search engines were basic and often showed poor results. Brin and Page wanted to build something better.

Supporting a risky idea

Their early project was first called Backrub. The idea was simple but powerful: rank web pages based on how many other pages linked to them. Many people were unsure if the idea would work. But Motwani saw its potential.

He guided the students, helped refine their research, and even co-authored the important research paper that introduced the PageRank system. This ranking method later became the core of Google Search.

A lasting impact

As Google grew into a global tech giant, Motwani remained an important mentor and supporter. He also helped young entrepreneurs through investments and advice.

Motwani passed away in 2009 at the age of 47, but his influence continues. Every time someone searches on Google, they are using a system built on ideas he helped shape. His story is a reminder that behind every big success, there is often a teacher who believed in it first.

As Brin noted in his blog paying tribute to professor Motwani, “Today, whenever you use a piece of technology, there is a good chance a little bit of Rajeev Motwani is behind it.”