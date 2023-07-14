Meet NotebookLM: Google’s new AI tool that will help you organise your notes

If you find yourself struggling with a mass of data, NotebookLM is the solution for you. Google has taken steps to make “AI notebook for everyone” available to a small group of people at the moment and renamed it from Project Tailwind to NotebookLM. This project was announced at the I/O conference that took place in May. This tool stands to help out the students for organising their lecture notes along with various other documents that they need for their coursework.

NotebookLM is not a generic chatbot that forms its responses from a large dataset that has been fed to it. Instead, NotebookLM attempts to restrict itself to analysing and answering the questions on the basis of the specific documents fed to it. Though, it will still seek the larger knowledge it carries with itself that it draws from the large amount of information that has been fed to it, primarily it will resort to the recent information that the AI tool has been exposed to.

For instance, if you are sitting in your history class and ask it about the Emergency in India, it will first look through the notes that are present with it. However, if the dates are not mentioned, like June 25, 1975, the tool will resort to look elsewhere to get you the information that you seek.

Google claims that this “source-grounding” seems to reduce the degree of outright false information, but it advises users to double-check the accuracy of anything the AI says using their own notes. One does wonder if any time has been saved at this point, but if you are the type of person who is knowledgeable about a subject but sometimes finds it difficult to bring it up in a certain situation, it may end up being a net gain.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, Google reiterates that this is “an experimental product,” and the corporation exhibits no confidence in understanding what or who NotebookLM is genuinely for. College students, perhaps. However, as a college student, when one is aware of how Bard performed, it brings in scepticism about using this new AI tool. There are further alternatives like this available as other businesses, like Notion, look for a method to incorporate AI into their current offerings.

In a blog post, Google expressed, “We’ve built NotebookLM such that the model only has access to the source material that you’ve chosen to upload, and your files and dialogue with the AI are not visible to other users. We do not use any of the data collected to train new AI models.”

