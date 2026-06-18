In the midst of its landmark IPO, SpaceX declared a new addition to its acquisitions – a $60 billion all-stock acquisition of Cursor, a vibe coding platform that has been making waves in the industry. Being in the news cycle previously for taking on the biggies of the AI industry, with Indian-origin co-founder Aman Sanger gaining popularity, Cursor will now be part of SpaceX’s xAI division, potentially helping Grok AI survive the competition in an enterprise-centric world.

At the centre of it all was Michael Truell – the 25-year-old CEO who transformed a college side project into one of the fastest-growing software companies in history, now being bought by Elon Musk’s most valuable firm.

Shortly after leaving MIT, Truell is now estimated to have a net worth of approximately $1.3 billion, according to a report from Forbes. Truell’s story is presently one of the few stories that raise eyebrows in Silicon Valley.

A glance at Michael Truell’s early years

Raised in New York, Truell attended Horace School – an elite institution in the Bronx- for his early education. As part of his early fascination with technology, he began to code at the age of 11 to create his own mobile games.

By 18, however, Truell had completed his first year at MIT and was interning at Google during the summer. In this role, he contributed to language model feed ranking. It was during this internship that he met Ali Partovi, an investor in Airbnb scouting for his Neo Scholars program — a mentorship initiative for budding tech talent. Truell made a strong impression by finishing a coding test “in record time,” which led Partovi to mark him as a promising candidate for investment.

Eventually, Truell became one of 30 Neo Scholars selected annually, and when he co-founded Cursor, Partovi became one of the initial investors.

The move to AI coding

Before OpenAI revolutionised the field with ChatGPT in 2022, Truell and his MIT peers, i.e., Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark, were already intrigued by AI. In 2021, they wondered whether to pursue AI in academia, join an established AI initiative, or forge their own path.

Truell’s team initially explored AI applications outside their core expertise, including mechanical-engineering workflows like 3D autocomplete for CAD. They worked on an encrypted messaging project, with Truell characterising this period as “wandering the desert”. Soon after, they ran into real challenges with generating 3D geometry — a technically demanding space with slower adoption. After 6 months of failed attempts, the team pivoted to coding.

By 2022, they found their answer. The co-founders were motivated by Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot but quickly recognised its limitations. Initially wanting to create a “copilot for mechanical engineers,” they shifted focus to AI coding six months later.

“We realised we were genuinely excited about the future of coding,” Truell stated during a Y Combinator interview.

With Truell as the CEO, Cursor raised $60 million in June 2024, and, by the end of 2025, secured three additional funding rounds totalling $3.3 billion. Slack took 2.5 years to reach $100 million in annualised revenue, while Dropbox took four years. Cursor achieved the same in January 2025, merely 20 months after launching its first product (in early 2023). By February 2025, Cursor’s annualised revenue exceeded $2 billion.

Under Truell’s leadership, Anysphere (the parent company of Cursor) surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue with a $9.9 billion valuation in 2025. The company grew from 15 to 700 employees in two years.

SpaceX’s Cursor acquisition makes him a billionaire

Cursor operates as a coding assistant with its own integrated development environment (IDE), seamlessly integrating AI. Its AI enables users to code more efficiently by anticipating the next piece of code. Following Cursor 3’s launch, the company enhanced autonomous coding capabilities, allowing AI to generate code independently with broad user guidance.

The SpaceX acquisition now makes Truell one of the youngest self-made billionaires of the AI era following the agreement to acquire his company in a $60 billion all-stock deal.

At 25 years of age, Truell now has a $1.3 billion net worth, especially after the price SpaceX paid. But for Truell, the acquisition isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of a new chapter in advancing useful AI.

Under SpaceX’s corporate structure, Truell and his co-founders will continue to build their AI development tools while tightly integrating with the aerospace and tech giant’s ecosystem. The partnership pairs Cursor’s software tools with SpaceX and xAI’s massive computing infrastructure. xAI will supercharge the development at Michael Truell’s team by granting them unlimited access to massive compute infrastructure, solving Cursor’s biggest structural constraint.

Truell’s team now has direct access to xAI’s Colossus supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, housing an array of over 200,000 Nvidia GPUs running across 300 MW of capacity. This compute scaling enables the Cursor team to train much larger AI coding models from scratch using 10x more total compute power. Truell’s team can utilise xAI’s underlying tech, while xAI uses Cursor’s data (user coding requests and software design decisions) to refine its reasoning models.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Michael Truell and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content is not sponsored and was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.