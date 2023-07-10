Meet Lisa, India’s first AI bot that reads news in English, Odia

A major AI-related development from the state of Odisha has further intensified concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) potentially replacing human jobs. OTV, a popular Odia news network, has unveiled its AI-powered virtual news anchor named Lisa.

Lisa’s launch comes at a time when AI is increasingly being used in the media industry. In recent past few months, we have seen the rise of AI-powered news bots, virtual news anchors, and even AI-generated news stories.

Lisa is the first AI news anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena and also the first Odia news anchor, says company. The AI bot is powered by AI and LLM to deliver news in both Odia and English. She will also be active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, says company.

Expressing her excitement over the unveiling of India’s first AI bot news reader, OTV’s managing Director Jagi Mangat Panda said- “The use of AI has just begun in television broadcasting and for that reason, AI news anchor Lisa is all set to create many new milestones. Lisa is the first AI anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena. Similarly,

Lisa isn’t the only AI newsreader in India. In line with the trend of AI-powered news anchors, a Delhi-based news channel, India Today, has also introduced a female AI news anchor named “Sana.” Both Sana and Lisa have a human-like appearance and can read news in local languages proficiently.

While India’s newsrooms have recently started exploring this arena, China’s news agency Xinhua started using AI powered news anchor in 2018. It is only after the launch of ChatGPT that this idea has picked up a pace.

