Meet Lensa AI, photo editor app that’s taking the internet by storm with its avatar feature

We all have seen pictures of our friends who are uploading selfies of themselves being edited by AI and have taken the internet by storm. Well, some of this credit goes to Lensa AI. It is an app which can create custom avatars using pictures with just a click of a button. The app is from Prisma Lab, a company known for apps like Prisma and Skim auto video editor.

In order to convert photos into AI, the app will automatically edit photos, and make videos with the help of AI-powered tools.

Keep in mind, in order to use this app, users will have to pay an annual subscription fee of Rs 2,499 in order to make use of all the in-app features. The app also comes with weekly and monthly subscriptions which are priced at Rs 249 and 419, respectively.

Lensa AI working: To begin with, in order to use this app, one needs to be at least 18 years old. After which, to begin with the app with the help of an AI tool creates custom avatars. For creating one, the users need to upload 10-20 selfies which then get uploaded to Lensa’s server for the avatars to be created.

The app also claims that all photos which get uploaded to its servers will get deleted immediately once the avatars are ready.

Other than this, the user can also have the option to buy 50 unique avatars for Rs 349 or 100 avatars for Rs 549 and lastly 200 unique avatars for Rs 699. The company further claims that since it uses powerful computational power to create avatars, therefore it is a bit expensive.

With the help of this, the AI app is a great tool for selfies and other photos and give a fresh perspective. The AI app is available for both Android and iOS smartphone users, meaning the app is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free.