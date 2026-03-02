At a time when there’s incredible action in the world of AI, 8-year-old Lakshveer has shown a remarkable display of talent by developing an autonomous AI agent called PBLClaw. The agent generates, uploads, and executes code on hardware devices like the ESP32—all through simple natural language commands sent via Telegram. The project, shared by his father Captain Venkat on X (formerly Twitter), has gained attention from the tech community.

Captain Venkat posted a video demonstration of PBLClaw — short for “Projects by Laksh” — reaching “Level 1” of its development. “You describe what you want. It builds. It flashes. It runs. Any device. On the fly,” he wrote, showcasing how the agent interprets user instructions to automate coding and deployment for embedded systems.

The video features Lakshveer confidently explaining the system, with his workstation visible: a monitor displaying code and Telegram chats, surrounded by wires, an ESP32 board, and various gadgets. Inspired by projects like @openclaw and Zclaw (credited to @tnm), PBLClaw represents Day 3 of Lakshveer’s hands-on building journey, as detailed in a quoted earlier post from his father.

Tech community applauds the young innovator

With a live demo shared by his father, the internet and tech community poured in with praises for the boy’s ingenuity. AI startup Embedr (@embedrapp) commented, “At 8 years old I was still trying to figure out why my LED wouldn’t light up (it was backwards). Lakshveer is out here building autonomous firmware agents. The future of hardware in India is in good hands.” Captain Venkat responded humbly, noting his son is “following the path of builders like you who build and help others build.”

Other users drew parallels to educational philosophies, with user @Lazi_Learner referencing the book “Bring Up Genius!” by László Polgár, arguing that “geniuses are made, not born, through dedicated education and environment.” @aramanujaa commended the father’s mentorship, saying, “This is exactly what schools should be teaching… You have been a great mentor. I know how you are awake late in the nights and learning something new everyday.”

8-year old has history developing cool tech

This isn’t the first attempt from Lakshveer trying to do something out of the usual. The 8-year-old has previously built tech projects that kids of his age can’t wrap their minds around. The kid has been known to complete almost 200 tech projects, ranging from ESP32 camera systems to sensor-based tools. He has even tried his hand at wearable technologies, thus showcasing his creativity and genius.

Along with his father, the kid has worked on initiatives like Projects by Laksh, Circuit Heroes, and Chhota Creator, thus creating platforms that aim to teach children about electronics, robotics, and technology in ways that are fun and easy to grasp. He has gathered experience about new technologies from EV startups, drone manufacturers and robotics firms.

His Chhota Creator project is an innovative India-based platform designed specifically for children to ideate, create, and sell their own educational and creative content in a safe, parent-supervised environment. Kids can produce and monetise items like online video courses, e-books, stories, quizzes, presentations, artwork, games, DIY projects, robotics tutorials, Scratch animations, science experiments, arts & crafts, and more on this platform. Similarly, Circuit Heroes is a card trading game developed by the boy to teach the basics of circuitry and sensors.