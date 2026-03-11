Artificial intelligence companies are growing quickly, and many new leaders are coming into the spotlight. One such name is Krishna Rao, the Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. His career journey has recently gone viral online because of his impressive education and work experience across consulting, finance and technology.

Rao’s story shows how people with strong academic backgrounds and experience in different industries are now leading some of the world’s biggest AI companies.

Education

Krishna Rao has studied at some of the top universities in the world. He completed his undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University. He graduated summa cum laude, which means he was among the top students in his class.

After finishing at Harvard, he went on to study law at Yale Law School, where he earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree. His education in both economics and law helped him build a strong foundation for working in finance and business strategy.

Early career

Rao started his professional career at Bain & Company, a well-known global consulting firm. There, he worked on business strategy and helped companies solve complex problems.

He later joined Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms. At Blackstone, he worked in the private equity division, where he gained experience in investments, corporate finance and business growth.

Work in the tech industry

Before entering the AI sector, Rao worked at several technology and digital companies. He held a senior role at Airbnb, where he led corporate development and financial planning teams.

During his time at Airbnb, the company raised more than $10 billion in funding and prepared for its public listing. Rao played an important role in managing financial strategy during this period.

He later worked as Chief Financial Officer at Cedar and also held a leadership role at Fanatics.

Role at Anthropic

In 2024, Rao joined Anthropic as its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he manages the company’s finances and helps guide its growth in the fast-expanding artificial intelligence industry.

With nearly two decades of experience across consulting, investment and technology companies, Krishna Rao is now playing an important role in shaping the financial future of one of the leading AI startups in the world.