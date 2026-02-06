OpenAI is making a major push into hardware, teaming up with one of Apple’s most renowned design figures. The AI powerhouse recently acquired io, a stealthy startup created by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, alongside fellow ex-Apple executives Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey, and Tang Tan. It is valued at approximately $6.5 billion, with the initial hardware products anticipated to launch in 2026.

In a video shared on OpenAI’s social media, Altman mentioned that he and Ive began discussions two years ago about the future of computing and emerging technologies.

Jony Ive is widely recognized for his nearly three decades at Apple, where he earned numerous awards and accolades for his innovative designs and dedication to the company’s minimalist design philosophy.

Educational Background

Jony Ive was born in London, England, in 1967 and grew up in the town of Chingford. His early exposure to design came from his father, who worked as a silversmith and taught design and technology, sparking Ive’s interest in making and craftsmanship at a young age.

He went on to study at Northumbria University, where he pursued a degree in Industrial Design. During his time at university, Ive was known for his strong focus on minimalism, materials, and usability, themes that later became central to his professional work. His student projects stood out for their simplicity and attention to detail, helping him gain early recognition within design circles.

Early Professional Background

After graduating, Jony Ive co-founded a small design agency called Tangerine in London. The firm worked on a range of consumer products, including household electronics and industrial designs. However, Ive often expressed frustration with clients who prioritised cost over good design, limiting creative freedom.

This phase played a crucial role in shaping his philosophy reinforcing his belief that design should be driven by function, clarity, and user experience, not compromise.

Entry Into Apple

In 1992, Ive joined Apple Inc. as a junior industrial designer. At the time, Apple was struggling creatively and financially, but Ive’s background in pure industrial design helped him stand out.

His career took a major turn when Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997. Jobs quickly recognised Ive’s talent and gave him greater creative control. This partnership allowed Ive to apply his education and early design values at a global scale, eventually leading to the creation of products like the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad.