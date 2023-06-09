JioTag is an all-new affordable alternative to Apple’s AirTag. Jio’s item tracker is not only cheaper, but it also seems heavily loaded for what it can do, at least on paper. JioTag has silently been listed on Jio’s website revealing key specs and pricing. A single JioTag price in India is set at Rs 749. You’re more likely to purchase multiple trackers if you really want to make the most of it, say one for your keys, another for your wallet or bag, so on and so forth. And so, the affordable pricing should come handy. An Apple AirTag, in comparison, starts at Rs 3,490 (a pack of four costs Rs 11,900).

Apple, obviously, would give you lot more functionality including range and the fact that it uses the system of connected iPhones to discover and find your lost or stolen items, but the JioTag isn’t very far behind in terms of core feature set. Then when you factor in the low price, it instantly stands out as a big value proposition for the masses.

The JioTag, like the Apple AirTag, uses Bluetooth and a custom Find My app— Jio calls it Jio Community Find Network— to detect your items. A convenient thing about the JioTag is that Jio is bundling a lanyard cable in the box (which Apple doesn’t) so it is easy to attach to a wallet or bag, or keys for that matter, items you’re more likely to lose. Battery life is rated for a year, which is generous and Jio also bundles a spare battery with its tracker.

The range seems pretty limited at least on the face of it. The tracker uses Bluetooth 5.1 and is rated to work for up to 20 metres indoors and up to 50 metres outdoors, but you can use the Jio Community Find Network to locate a disconnected JioTag, Jio says. The tracker can also detect your phone if you misplace it. Simply double tap on the tracker and it will trigger your phone to ring, even if it is silent, Jio adds.

Trackers like these while useful, have also proven to be a privacy nightmare with multiple cases of stalking reported globally. Apple on its part says AirTag connections are end-to-end encrypted but that hasn’t stopped miscreants from using it for their nefarious activities. Apple has stepped-up its security game, since launch adding more features to ensure users’ peace of mind. Jio does not mention any work it has done in the JioTag, in this regard, so we’ll have to wait and watch out on how it pans out for general public.