Meet Ghostwriter, an AI-powered typewriter that talks!

Arvind Sanjeev is an engineer and a designer, who on Wednesday revealed the process of creating his one-of-a-kind typewriter called Ghostwriter. It uses artificial intelligence to chat with the person who is typing on the keyboard. OpenAI’s GPT-3 that powers ChatGPT, a large language model. The model name involves the term ghost as the machine resembles a communicating phantom.

An electric typewriter called Brother AX-325 from the 1990s was used by Sanjeev to create Ghostwriter. He used reverse-engineering in the keyboard signals and then through Arduino fed them, which is a popular low-cost microcontroller. It lastly sends signals to a Raspberry Pi which is the network interface to OpenAI’s GPT-3 API. And when the GPT-3 responds, the Ghostwriter types onto the paper automatically with this AI model’s output noises. GPT-3 works like a chatbox. It includes assistance in writing tasks and composing poetry.

When Sanjeev was experimenting with the machine, he realised that there was a requirement to control the creative temperature and response length of GTP. So two knobs and an OLED status screen above the keyboard were added by him. He gave the machine a dramatic look with paints of gray, cream and orange custom colours. He intends to make an impactful effect in the relationship between humans and AI.

I took apart my old typewriter and powered it using @OpenAI GPT-3.



Meet: Ghostwriter, an #AI creative writing companion that lets you co-write stories on paper with #ArtificialIntelligence 👻 + 🤖. pic.twitter.com/t8rP9AW51q — Arvind Sanjeev (@ArvindSanjeev) December 1, 2022

The announcement regarding Ghostwriter was first made on December 1 on Sanjeev’s tweet. The tweet read “The idea for Ghostwriter came in early 2021, inspired by Rob Sloan’s Sci Fi writer,” Sanjeev wrote on Twitter, “but it was difficult to squeeze time from my full time role at @Lumen_world, so I have been slowly spending my weekends working on this.” He also wrote “I wanted to create a mindful intervention that allows you to take a moment to breathe and reflect on the new creative relationship we are forming with machines.” He added, “The calm meditative interface of a vintage typewriter takes away all the digital distractions and takes us on an emotional journey through paper and ink.” He shared a thread of tweets sharing his experience.