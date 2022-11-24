Meet George Hotz, Elon Musk’s new intern hired to fix Twitter search

Elon Musk has offered a 12-week long internship opportunity to George Hotz. He was a former renowned iPhone hacker during his teenage years, a critic, and someone who previously declined an offer to conduct test drives on Tesla Cars. He will mainly work on fixing Twitter’s search and removing login pop-ups on the screen which denies browsing facilities without logging in.

This announcement comes when Twitter has been extensively conducting layoffs since the past few weeks. His internship offer started to take shape when he favored musk regarding the ultimatum of Twitter employees and better work outputs in one of his tweets. It all started when Musk himself replied to this tweet saying “Let’s Talk”. Back in 2015, in a Bloomberg feature, Hotz said that he was planning to work in Tesla but dropped the plans as he was receiving mixed responses from Musk’s end.

Once the internship started, he made another tweet after receiving mixed reactions from netizens. His tweet mentioned that he is just an intern trying to fulfill his role and asked the fellow Twitter users to keep their feelings about the ever-changing microblogging site and Musk separate from his work as he found some of the responses on his previous tweets to be odd although he stated that feedbacks are “cool”. He also cleared his aim to learn and improve things and is not just trying to get “free work” done. One of the responses on this tweet was by Musk himself which read “Welcome to Twitter”.

Some of the responses to the last tweet are odd. I'm an intern trying to improve search, whatever feelings you have about Twitter and Elon are not about me.



Think it's cool to get feedback. Not trying to get "free work" I just find this fun. Here to learn and improve things! — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 23, 2022

Hotz has already embarked upon his role as he mentioned in a tweet that the work he is doing will simplify finding the search function’s advanced modifiers and make this feature less dependent on typing out the text one is looking out for. Along with it he has also managed another project which he left as an advanced driver assistance at Comma.ai last month due to his new internship at Twitter.

Hotz was never unknown to Musk, seeing them have a history of conversations before makes it seem that this internship opportunity will bring out their work experiences together into making Twitter a platform with fresh features.

