For most people the idea that apps might disappear sounds surprising, but Open AI founder and vibe-coding enthusiast Andrej Karpathy believes this could happen sooner than we think. On a recent episode of “No Priors” Karpathy described an experiment with an OpenClaw AI agent that effectively replaced the fragmented software stack in his home.

One AI app instead of many

Andrej Karpathy created an AI agent called “Dobby.” This assistant can control different devices and services using simple voice or text commands.

For example, instead of opening separate apps people can just tell Dobby what they want and it does everything for you. It can even find devices on your network and connect to them automatically.

This makes things faster and easier, especially for people who are tired of switching between multiple apps.

Dobby might replace apps

Today, people rely heavily on apps. Each app has its own function, like messaging, shopping, or controlling smart devices. But AI agents like Dobby change this system completely.

In the future, you may not need to open apps at all. Instead, you’ll just talk to one AI assistant that handles everything in the background. Apps may still exist, but users won’t interact with them directly.

This shift could affect companies that depend on app-based business models, including app stores and software services.

What does this mean?

AI LLM models have improved very quickly in recent years. Modern AI models can now understand instructions, make decisions, and complete tasks on their own.

This new type of AI is often called “agentic AI,” meaning it doesn’t just respond to commands—it can take action. Andrej Karpathy believes this is a major turning point in how software works.

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Conclusion

Even though Dobby shows what’s possible, it’s still in an early stage. Setting it up can be complicated, and the system may not always work perfectly. As AI improves, these assistants could become more reliable and easier to use.

Over time, this could significantly reshape how people interact with their phones and connected devices, making everyday tasks more intuitive, personalised, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into daily digital experiences.