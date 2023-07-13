Meet Barbie and Ken, your new Bumble coaches

As July 21 approaches, the world is divided over what to watch—is it going to be Barbie or Oppenheimer? Nevertheless, with the high anticipation that people have for these movies, Bumble has launched a new experience on its platform. In this, the users can access message suggestions from all the Barbies and Kens that are a part of the movie. This includes Barbie, President Barbie, and Ken No. 3 who are played by Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Simu Lu, respectively.

This experience is part of Bumble’s “Compliments” feature. This feature allows users to send a small note to anyone before matching with them. With this feature, users are able to send one Compliment each day, and there is a 150-character limit as well. Now this feature can be accessed through the user’s main Encounters page or even their Beeline. This is an advantage for premium members.

Barbie and her companions will promote the new experience by encouraging users to write compliments to their matches and suggesting phrases like, “Your bio? *chefs kiss*” or “Your taste in films? Sensational.” Reports suggest that this Barbie experience will be available until July 26.

According to a recent survey conducted by Bumble, users who give compliments have a higher chance of matching. According to the survey, praise from a possible mate increases respondents’ interest in that individual by 75%.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, the founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, expressed, “The power of kindness in creating healthy connections and relationships is undeniable, and Compliments are just one of the many ways we empower our community to lead by example and make more meaningful first moves.”

Warner Bros., which has previously worked with Bumble on campaigns, is the producer of “Barbie”. For instance, the media organisation collaborated with Bumble in 2018 to provide customers with the opportunity to go to a special screening event in New York. Warner Bros. held a promotion on Bumble in 2020 to promote the debut of its streaming service, HBO Max (now named Max).

This is not the only service Bumble has worked with. The platform has worked with other streaming services, like back in October 2022, the platform rolled out a blind dating experience for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Then, earlier this year, Bumble collaborated with Netflix to introduce “Netflix Nights In.” This was a weekly, in-app, Netflix-themed questioning game.

