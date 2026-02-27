OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has appointed Indian-origin executive Arvind KC as its new Chief People Officer (CPO). The announcement was made in a press release and comes at a time when the company is growing quickly and hiring across teams.

The Chief People Officer is responsible for managing employees, hiring plans, and workplace culture. Experts are also saying OpenAI has been expanding rapidly as competition in artificial intelligence increases. With this appointment, the company is strengthening its leadership team to manage its growing workforce.

What is his background experience?

Arvind KC brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector. Before joining OpenAI, he served as Chief People and Systems Officer at Roblox, where he oversaw workforce strategy and internal systems.

His career also includes leadership positions at some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. He has worked at Google, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Technologies. At Google, he held a senior engineering leadership role. At Palantir, he served as Chief Information Officer and was also involved in people operations.

Arvind KC began his professional journey in supply chain systems within the semiconductor industry, gaining early experience in complex technical operations before moving into broader leadership roles.

What are his educational qualifications?

Arvind KC holds a degree in chemical engineering from India. He later pursued higher studies in the United States and earned an MBA from Santa Clara University. His academic background combines technical training with business education, a mix that reflects his career path across engineering and executive management.

With experience in technology and organizational leadership, Arvind KC now takes on one of the most important roles at OpenAI. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, his focus will be on building the teams that power the company’s next phase of growth.

What is his role at OpenAI?

OpenAI, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, is where Arvind KC will be reporting to the OpenAI leadership team. Additionally, he will also ensure that the organisation’s people processes and policies align with its goals. According to the company, Arvind’s leadership will be central to maintaining the company’s culture while enabling it to scale effectively.

OpenAI CEO (Chief Executive Officer of Applications) Fidji Simo said in the company’s announcement that KC’s appointment is intended to ensure OpenAI’s internal systems match its ambitions as it builds and grows.

As Chief People Officer at OpenAI, Arvind KC will lead the company’s global people operations. This appointment comes at a time when OpenAI is rapidly expanding its teams across research, product, and engineering. Managing that growth while maintaining a strong culture is now one of the company’s biggest challenges. KC’s role will be central to balancing innovation with people-first policies.