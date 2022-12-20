Meet AIMOOV, an AI led smart camera that corrects your workout postures in real time

It is always good to have someone watch over your workout postures and correct them when required. With AI, it is possible to have such a personal trainer at your home whenever you want. Meet AIMOOV. It is an artificial intelligence led smart camera that works on tracking and correcting home workouts. Touted as world’s smallest fitness trainer, it works in real-time and syncs with fitness tracking applications to show you if you’re doing the workouts correct or not.

It can be activated just by plugging it into TV to provide a gym-like experience right at home. It does not require charging and does not have any in-built mic attached to it.

One needs to connect the camera to the television via HDMI port and AIMOOV. The camera via artificial intelligence can identify the users and then respond accordingly. It can register gestures, can switch between different types of exercise ranging from yoga, HIIT, pilates and so on. It even pauses automatically when the person working out stops or takes a break.

The device can be activated both through smartphones and smartwatches. It comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens and Sony’s STARVIS technology that works on a hexa-core CPU. It can be paired to devices via Bluetooth and it stores data in the cloud. It also has a physical block equipped with in case the user does not want the camera to record them. The cost of this device is $205 and it is not available in India yet.

This design is made especially for people who do not like going to gyms due to proximity or financial reasons and aim to give them a unique and effective fitness experience. There seems to be a lot of benefits attached to this feature but it also has its own share of unfavourable side. A gym trainer who is certified and learned to teach and rectify people to work out properly is nowhere also a feature limited to digital devices. A gym trainer can also help in providing a proper diet plan, understanding the capabilities of a person better than a machine could. This comes after the global pandemic has proved that a lot can be done from home and the need for technological advancements is ever increasing.

