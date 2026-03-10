Did you know that the File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is one of the core technologies that underpins the modern-day version of Internet? Did you know that this pioneering technology was invented by an IIT Kanpur graduate who later went on to become a famous Indian-American computer scientist? Meet Abhay Bhushan – the man who created the foundational technology that made reliable digital file transfers possible across computer networks and laid essential groundwork for the modern Internet.

Born in 1944, Bhushan was part of the very first batch at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (1960–1965), where he earned his B.Tech in electrical engineering and topped his class, receiving the prize for the best graduate in the field. He then pursued advanced studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), obtaining master’s degrees in electrical engineering and management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, along with an advanced electrical engineering certification.

While working as a research staff member at MIT’s Project MAC from 1967 to 1974, Bhushan contributed to the development of ARPANET – the US Department of Defense-funded experimental network that eventually evolved into today’s Internet. At the time, computers on ARPANET used different formats and operating systems, making it difficult to share files, software, data, or documents across institutions.

Bhushan laid the foundation of a common file transfer protocol

In April 1971, Bhushan authored RFC 114 that mentioned the original specifications for FTP. This document defines a standardised set of rules for uploading, downloading, managing, and transferring files between networked computers, regardless of their hardware differences. FTP became one of the earliest and most widely adopted applications on ARPANET, enabling collaborative scientific work and resource sharing that helped shape global networking.

Bhushan went on to author more than 20 RFCs (Requests for Comments), including early email standards that influenced conventions like the use of the “@” symbol in addresses. His work also contributed to the transition toward TCP/IP architecture, the backbone of the Internet.

A career of innovation and impact

After MIT, Bhushan joined Xerox Corporation in 1974, where he served as a senior manager in systems architecture, network standards, business development, and environmental leadership. He later became a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, co-founding Portola Communications (acquired by Netscape in 1997) and YieldUP International Corporation (which went public on NASDAQ in 1995 and was later acquired). He holds over a dozen US patents in semiconductor manufacturing and related technologies.

Bhushan’s legacy in the AI age

As cloud storage, secure file sharing (like SFTP and FTPS), and modern protocols dominate the scene in 2026, FTP’s core principles continue to underpin file transfers worldwide — from web hosting and server management to everyday data movement, which forms the core backbone of today’s AI systems.

Bhushan also served as the former president of the IIT Kanpur Foundation, mentoring startups and supporting educational and social initiatives in India, including rural development and alumni networks. In 2023, he was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame for his pioneering role in shaping the Internet’s evolution through FTP and early protocols.