MediaTek says its 3nm SoCs will be available for prime-time in 2024; Apple set to debut tech with upcoming iPhone 15 series

MediaTek and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently revealed that MediaTek has successfully created its inaugural chip using TSMC’s advanced 3nm technology. Additionally, MediaTek has disclosed its plans to commence large-scale production of its leading Dimensity System-on-Chips (SoCs) in the coming year.

Reports also claim that Apple Inc. is also planning to utilise TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process for its upcoming chips, which includes the A17 Bionic for iPhones and the M3 series processors designed for Macs. Furthermore, these reports suggest that Apple has secured all the available orders for N3, establishing an exclusive partnership for 3nm chips with TSMC.

What is 3nm technology, and why does it matter?

3nm technology is the next-gen, and latest semiconductor manufacturing process. It is said to be a “major improvement” over the current 5nm tech. In layman’s terms, 3nm chips can be smaller, faster, and more power-efficient than 5nm chips.

TSMC’s 3nm tech offers 18 per cent speed improvement, 32 per cent power reduction, and a 60 per cent increase in logic density over its predecessor which makes a major improvement over the past.

MediaTek noted that its Dimensity chips are anticipated to bring enhanced capabilities to smartphones, tablets, smart vehicles, and a range of other devices, beginning in the latter half of 2024.

MediaTek President Joe Chen promised “highest performances” during a press briefing. He mentioned TSMC and its capabilities adding that it would “fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.”

