MediaTek has expanded its India portfolio by unveiling the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets at its Tech Day event in Delhi. While both processors were introduced globally last month, the company has now detailed their positioning for the Indian market.

The two platforms are aimed at flagship and premium smartphones, with a strong focus on performance, power efficiency, on-device AI capabilities, imaging, gaming, and next-generation connectivity. Both chips are based on an “all-big core” CPU design and are built to handle agentic AI workloads.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

The Dimensity 9500s stands as MediaTek’s most powerful mobile processor to date. Manufactured using a 3nm process, it is designed to deliver top-tier performance while improving energy efficiency.

The chipset features an all-big core CPU architecture intended to handle demanding tasks such as high-end gaming, advanced photography, and AI-driven processing, while remaining efficient during everyday usage. According to MediaTek, this design helps sustain performance over longer periods without causing excessive heat buildup or rapid battery drain.

On the graphics front, the Dimensity 9500s is equipped with the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which supports advanced features like ray tracing for more realistic visuals. MediaTek has also introduced new frame and game management technologies aimed at lowering power consumption during extended gaming sessions, resulting in smoother gameplay and improved battery life.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500

Alongside the flagship chipset, MediaTek also announced the Dimensity 8500, which targets premium smartphones that prioritise performance and gaming while staying below flagship pricing. Built on a 4nm process, the Dimensity 8500 packs eight high-performance CPU cores paired with a new Mali-G720 GPU, offering a clear performance uplift over the previous generation.

MediaTek says the processor is optimised for fluid multitasking, quicker app launches, and consistent gaming performance, all while maintaining efficient power usage.

The Dimensity 8500 also brings enhanced AI features, supporting newer AI models used in photography and image processing. This translates into practical improvements such as clearer zoom shots, sharper images, and more intelligent scene detection.

In terms of competition, the Dimensity 8500 is expected to rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which currently powers sub-flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 15R in India.