MediaTek Dimensity 9200 launched; set to power Vivo X90, upcoming flagships from Xiaomi, Oppo, others

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip has officially been launched. The all-new 5G-supporting chipset will soon be powering flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Asus. The new chipset will offer extreme performance and power efficiency, MediaTek says.

As per the company, the chip will reach the market by the end of 2022. It also mentions that OEMs can use MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) program to customise the features of the chip.

During the launch event, the company stated that the chipset scored 1.26 million points on AnTuTu exceeding all the current Android smartphones.

Following this, Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X90 will be the first smartphone to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. This will then be followed by OPPO, Xiaomi, Asus ROG and other smartphone brands.

Speaking about the recently launched MediaTek 9200 chipset, it will be the first one to be built on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process which will provide for better heat dissipation. The chipset will also come integrated with ARM Cortex X3 and a speed exceeding 3GHz and is the first one to feature ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU along with a hardware-based ray tracing engine.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset also comes with the support of mm-Wave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity around the world.

For all the gamers out there, there is MediaTek Hyper Engine 6.0 Gaming technology.

The chipset will also offer up to 30 power savings along with AI-NR and 45 per cent power savings with AI-SR for all visual apps.

Here’s a little more in-depth look at some of the features that MediaTek is bringing:



The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset will be the first Wi-Fi-7-ready smartphone chip to come with the support of up to 6.5 Gbps data rates. It also comes integrated with an in-built 5G modem and AI for faster network searching. It will also support both sub-6GHz and mm-Wave connection side by side.

It comes with Immortalis-G715 GPU which promises 32 per cent performance improvements. It also comes with support for a hardware-based ray tracing engine and variable rate rendering technology. The company has also mentioned that they have partnered with Tencent’s Dark Zone Breakout which will enable mobile ray tracing technology.

The chip incorporates Imagiq 890 image signal processor which will reportedly capture fine images in both low light and bright conditions. It will also come with support for native RGBW sensors.

The new chip will support FHD+ display with up to 240Hz, WHQD with up to 144Hz as well as up to 60Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip comes with the support of LPDDR5X 8533 Mbps RAM and UFS 4.0.

ALSO READ | Intel to produce chips for MediaTek, calls it a ‘major’ win for foundry business