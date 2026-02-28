With AI getting into most fields, one of the common questions asked by professionals all around the world is related to survival in the AI era – how can one compete with the ever-learning and fastly growing AI models? Based on a McKinsey report, it is said that ‘brain skills’ are more crucial than ever for professionals and individuals to stay ahead of the game – something that AI cannot replicate.

The findings, drawn from research by the McKinsey Health Institute in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, underscore the growing importance of brain capital — a combination of strong brain health and essential cognitive and interpersonal abilities. In an AI-driven world where routine tasks like data analysis, email drafting, and basic coding are increasingly automated, employers are prioritising skills such as analytical thinking, creativity, resilience, adaptability, flexibility, leadership, and creative problem-solving.

Creativity matters most in the AI era

According to the report, titled insights around ‘The Human Advantage: Stronger Brains in the Age of AI,’ competitiveness in the future economy will depend on effectively combining human strengths with machine capabilities. Nations and companies that fail to invest in these human elements risk slower economic growth and falling behind in the global landscape, states the report.

“AI will reshape work, and competitiveness will hinge on combining human and machine strengths,” the McKinsey report states. “Countries and companies must evolve their strategies to enable collaboration and harness the complementary strengths of human intelligence and technology, or risk slower growth and being left behind in the next era of the global economy.”

However, the report also notes that while AI handles repetitive and rule-based work, the true differentiator lies in mental agility — the ability to redesign processes, adapt to evolving tools and markets, and apply judgment in complex scenarios.

Satya Nadella, Sam Altman advocate for ‘brain skills’

The McKinsey report isn’t the first one to stress on the importance of creativity and brain skills. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stressed the irreplaceable role of emotional intelligence (EQ) alongside traditional intelligence (IQ), stating, “IQ has a place, but it’s not the only thing that is needed in the world. And I’ve always felt, at least as leaders, if you just have IQ without EQ, it’s just a waste of IQ.”

Similarly, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that AI will replace humans in certain roles but highlighted that people retain advantages in creativity, judgment, and complex problem-solving, where AI can assist but not fully substitute.