Maya OS to replace Windows on Indian Defence Ministry computers: What is it, features, roll out timeline and more

The Indian Defence Ministry has announced that it will replace Microsoft Windows with an indigenously developed operating system called Maya OS on all its computers by the end of this year. The move is aimed at improving the security of the ministry’s computer systems against the malware and ransomware attacks that are on rise from past few years.

Maya OS is a homegrown operating system based on opensource platform Ubuntu. It aims to replace the functionality and interface of Microsoft’s Windows. But what is it, how does it work, and what is its origin, to know answer to these questions, read on.

What is Maya OS?

Maya OS is based on Ubuntu, a popular Linux distribution. It has been developed by a team of experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The OS is said to be more secure than Windows, and it also supports a wide range of applications and software that are commonly used by the Defence Ministry.

Maya OS is easy to use and manage, with a user interface that feels similar to Windows making it a good choice for users who are not very familiar with Linux. The development of Maya OS began in 2021 amidst surging cases of cyber-attacks on government and defence systems. Reportedly, the OS was developed in just six months.

Coming to its name, the moniker Maya OS is inspired from the Indian concept of illusion. The idea is that hackers would be trapped in an illusion when trying to hack Defence Ministry computer systems.

What is Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is a secure, customisable and popular operating system based on Linux- an open-source software. Ubuntu is officially released in three editions- desktop, server, and core for Internet of Things devices and robots. All of these editions can run on a computer alone, or in a virtual machine.

Features of Maya OS?

Maya OS offers a number of features such as cloud storage integration, full disk encryption, digital signature, biometric authentication, and a feature named “Chakravyuh.”

Chakaravyuh serves as a robust endpoint solution for anti-malware and antivirus protection. It acts as a safeguarding barrier that shields users from online threats by blocking cybercriminals’ attempts of breach.

Roll out timeline

Maya OS is under evaluation currently. Reports suggest that the Maya will be installed on all computers in South Block by August 15. The ministry aims to complete this transition by the end of this year.

The Defence Ministry has said that Maya OS will not only improve the security of its computer systems, but also promote indigenous innovation and reduce its dependence on foreign software. Maya OS is expected to be adopted by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the near future.

