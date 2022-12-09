Maxima Max Pro Hero smartwatch launched in India with Bluetooth calling, SpO2 tracking: Check specs, price

Maxima has launched the Max Pro Hero smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch HD display. Its main USP is that the company is offering an advanced dual chipset which will allow for Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance. The all-new Maxima Max Pro Hero smartwatch has been priced at Rs 1,999 in India.



Listed below are the specifications and other details of the new smartwatch.



Maxima Max Pro Hero: Price, availability



The Maxima Max Pro Hero is exclusively available on Amazon Fashion for Rs 1,999 in India. The smartwatch is available in three colour options, which include – black, rose gold black, and grey.



Maxima Max Pro Hero: Specifications, features



The Maxima Max Pro Hero smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch display along with 600 Nits brightness and over 100 watch faces. The smartwatch also comes with over 120 sports modes, inbuilt games, Heart Rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring features, and an exclusive Maxima SmartFit app.



One of the main features of this smartwatch is the advanced calling feature where users will be able to answer, make and reject calls from their wrists while keeping their phones in their pockets.



Other than this smartwatch also comes with additional features which include social media notifications, drinking alerts, alarms, stopwatch timers, menstrual or period trackers, DND/power savers, etc.



According to the company, the smartwatch caters to the demands of fitness enthusiasts who also eye to make a fashion statement with superior designs of watches.