Mark Zuckerberg to resign next year? Meta spokesperson quashes rumour

Meta has finally responded to Mark Zuckerberg quit rumours. A Meta communications official, in one line, has called the rumours of Zuckerberg quitting his role in 2023 false.

There were reports all over the Internet that Zuckerberg would step down from his CEO position at Meta next year. The online magazine The Leak was the first to report this and it was later taken up by many other popular news publications.

However, Andy Stone- a Meta communications official, has denied the claims. A Twitter user, going by the username @Deltaone posted The Leak’s story with a caption reading “Zuckerberg is set to resign next year.” The tweet was seen by Andy Stone the same day to which he replied calling it “false”.

The report from The Leak, which at the time of writing this article, is still available on its website claims that Zuckerberg is set to resign next year, citing an unnamed insider source. The report briefly sent the company’s shares up 1%.

Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has had a rough year with its shares declining 24 per cent to the lowest price since 2016 and mass layoffs happening in the company.

Zuckerberg this month announced that the company will fire over 11,000 Meta workers from their jobs in the first major round of job cuts in the company’s long history. This number equals nearly 13 per cent of the total workforce in the company. He added that the company will freeze hiring through the first quarter.

While announcing the news of layoffs, Zuckerberg apologised to those sacked and took accountability for his decisions.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” he wrote in a message to employees.

While Meta plans to make reductions in every organization across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, the recruitment team will be “disproportionately affected” and business teams will be restructured “more substantially.”

ALSO READ | Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse