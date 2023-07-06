scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mark Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years, takes a ‘Threads’ jibe at Elon Musk – Here’s what Meta CEO tweeted

With Meta’s new offering, Zuckerberg aims to fill the gap left by Twitter’s shortcomings and hopes for a more successful outcome.

Written by Jigyasu joshi
Updated:
instagram, instagram threads, threads, meta, mark zuckerberg, twitter killer, twitter clone, instgram twitter, twitter threads, meta threads, mark zuckerberg, twitter, elon musk, tweets, twitter news, twitter updates, threads news, threads updates
‘Threads’ is leveraging Twitter's recent series of missteps. (Image/Bloomberg)

Mark Zuckerberg made his long-awaited return to Twitter with a playful tweet aimed at Elon Musk, coinciding with the launch of Meta Platforms Inc.’s new Twitter alternative. On Wednesday, Meta’s Instagram unveiled ‘Threads’, a contender that poses a significant threat to Musk’s struggling social media service. 

Also Read

Shortly after, Zuckerberg shared a photo of two Spider-Men facing each other, marking his first tweet since 2012 and responding to Musk’s earlier challenge for a cage fight.

‘Threads’ is leveraging Twitter’s recent series of missteps. Since Musk acquired the platform for a hefty $44 billion in October, Twitter has undergone employee layoffs, relaxed content moderation policies, and faced various technical difficulties, leaving users and advertisers frustrated. In its most recent controversial move, Twitter imposed a limit on the number of daily tweets users can view, a temporary measure aimed at combating data scrapers and bots, according to Musk.

Expressing his vision for a public conversations app with over a billion users, Zuckerberg commented on ‘Threads’, highlighting Twitter’s failure to achieve this goal. With Meta’s new offering, he aims to fill the gap left by Twitter’s shortcomings and hopes for a more successful outcome.

More Stories on
meta
Twitter

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 08:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS