Mark Zuckerberg made his long-awaited return to Twitter with a playful tweet aimed at Elon Musk, coinciding with the launch of Meta Platforms Inc.’s new Twitter alternative. On Wednesday, Meta’s Instagram unveiled ‘Threads’, a contender that poses a significant threat to Musk’s struggling social media service.

Shortly after, Zuckerberg shared a photo of two Spider-Men facing each other, marking his first tweet since 2012 and responding to Musk’s earlier challenge for a cage fight.

‘Threads’ is leveraging Twitter’s recent series of missteps. Since Musk acquired the platform for a hefty $44 billion in October, Twitter has undergone employee layoffs, relaxed content moderation policies, and faced various technical difficulties, leaving users and advertisers frustrated. In its most recent controversial move, Twitter imposed a limit on the number of daily tweets users can view, a temporary measure aimed at combating data scrapers and bots, according to Musk.

Expressing his vision for a public conversations app with over a billion users, Zuckerberg commented on ‘Threads’, highlighting Twitter’s failure to achieve this goal. With Meta’s new offering, he aims to fill the gap left by Twitter’s shortcomings and hopes for a more successful outcome.