The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 was released recently, by the Hurun Research Institute, and the latest update shows several interesting trends. For the first time ever, the number of billionaires in the world has crossed 4,000. This is an increase of 578 people, or about 17%, compared to last year. The report also shows that the total wealth of billionaires rose sharply by 28%. This surge happened as major stock markets around the world performed strongly, pushing the wealth of the richest individuals to record levels.

A major reason behind this rapid growth is the transformation happening in the technology sector, especially in artificial intelligence (AI). According to the report, 114 billionaires made their fortunes from AI-related companies, with 46 new individuals joining this group in 2026. Advances in AI infrastructure—such as powerful GPUs, cloud computing, and large-scale data centres—have pushed the valuations of many technology companies significantly higher. At the same time, industries like semiconductors, space exploration, and digital platforms continued to generate strong returns.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top 10 personalities from the technology sector featured in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, based on the available data.

1 Elon Musk

Wealth: 792 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 89 percent

Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person for the fifth time in six years. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI saw his fortune exploding by $372 billion, fuelled by massive surges in Tesla’s valuation and SpaceX’s growth. At 54 years of age, the entrepreneur behind electric vehicles, reusable rockets, and neural interfaces continues to redefine industries, with his wealth now rivaling entire national economies.

2 Jeff Bezos

Wealth: 300 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 13 percent

Amazon’s founder retains second place overall, adding $34 billion amid deepening dominance in AI-powered cloud computing via AWS and progress at Blue Origin’s space programs. The 62-year-old’s steady gains show resilience from the e-commerce sector and expanding tech infrastructure.

3 Larry Page

Wealth: 271 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 65 percent

Alphabet co-founder Larry Page breaks into the global top three for the first time, with a dramatic 65% surge, adding substantial value. The 52-year-old’s wealth comes from Google’s search empire, YouTube, and moonshot bets through Alphabet, highlighting sustained innovation in digital advertising and AI.

4 Zhang Yiming

Wealth: 79 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 32 percent

ByteDance’s founder ranks as China’s richest entrepreneur on the list. The TikTok parent company’s global reach in short-form video and algorithmic content drives his gains, showcasing tech’s cross-border power.

5 Michael Dell

Wealth: 145 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 20 percent

Dell Technologies’ founder adds $24 billion amid PC refresh cycles, enterprise servers, and AI hardware demand. The company’s move to infrastructure for data centers supports his continued climb up the list.

6 Jensen Huang

Wealth: 172 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 34 percent

Nvidia’s CEO enters the global top 10 as the lead of a chipmaker that shattered the $5 trillion valuation mark. Huang’s rise is tied directly to the AI boom, with Nvidia’s GPUs becoming essential for training large language models and data centers worldwide.

7 Steve Ballmer

Wealth: 159 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 2 percent

Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer maintains a solid position through his significant stake in the software giant. His wealth benefits from Microsoft’s cloud (Azure) growth and AI partnerships, including with OpenAI.

8 Larry Ellison

Wealth: 267 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 32 percent

Oracle’s co-founder and chairman saw his fortune rise by $64 billion. Ellison’s involvement in the fields of enterprise software, cloud migration, and database dominance, thus highlighting the shift toward cloud infrastructure powering global businesses.

9 Sergey Brin

Wealth: 247 billion dollars (USD)

Increased by: 67 percent

Alphabet’s other co-founder surges alongside Larry Page, benefiting from the

same Google ecosystem drivers. The 52-year-old’s wealth reflects ongoing strength in search, Android, and emerging AI applications, cementing the duo’s place among tech’s elite.

10 Mark Zuckerberg

Wealth: US$ 234 billion

Increased by: 2%

Meta Platforms’ CEO and founder slips slightly in ranking but holds strong in the top 10. At 41, Zuckerberg’s modest 2% gain comes from social media advertising, metaverse investments, and AI integrations across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.