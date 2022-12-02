Mark Zuckerberg attacks Apple, says App Store policies present conflict of interest

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg has joined his counterparts to criticise Apple App Store policies. In an interview with The New York Times’ DealBook Sumit, he mentioned that he too, like the other CEOs and executives of various tech giants, believe that Apple App Store has added some complications to it.

He said “it is problematic for one company to be able to control what app experiences end up on a device.” He added that the “vast majority of profits in the mobile ecosystem go toward Apple”. He believes that some approaches work, some do not. The fees and policies of Apple App Store have always been a point of long feuds amongst these companies as they are not aligning.

He said that the App Store offers a conflict of interest and criticised the software policies. Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek have been in the limelight regarding their opposing views with Apple App Store policies. Google Play Store also involves many policies but is still out of context in between this ongoing feud.

Meta owned applications like Facebook and Instagram have faced the tight Apple policies which are in a way restricting users targeted advertising. Too many rules for these applications are a major reason for these conflicts. Similarly, Musk had similar criticisms but recently said that he had a “good conversation” with Apple CEO Tim Cook and resolved the “misunderstandings” about Twitter’s place in the Apple App Store.

Apart from this Zuckerberg spoke about developments in Reels, a short video feature by Instagram. He also raised issues about Tik Tok regarding their user data going to the government. He avoided controversial questions which included bringing back blocked accounts of public figures on Facebook just like Twitter did. Lastly, he added, “I think it’ll be very interesting to see how this plays out.”

ALSO READ | The secret is out! Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares his criteria for hiring people