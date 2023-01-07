Mapmaking: HERE introduces UniMap at CES 2023

Digital maps just took a huge leap forward, if HERE Technologies is to be believed. At the CES 2023, the mapmaker and the world’s leading location platform unveiled UniMap, a highly automated mapping technology that enables rapid creation of digital maps and location products.

HERE said it has been developing the technology over the last three years in close collaboration with automotive groups, including BMW Group. “Primed for a rollout to selected customers in 2023 ahead of coming fully online for all HERE customers by 2024, UniMap is designed to deliver unmatched levels of map freshness, quality and coverage,” HERE said. “UniMap is at the heart of the HERE platform. The technology will produce the entire HERE map as well as enable customers to rapidly create their own private maps and customised location services.”

Giovanni Lanfranchi, senior vice-president and chief product & technology officer, HERE Technologies, said, “Ever since we started out mapping California in the mid-1980s, we’ve been seeking to shrink the time it takes to detect a real-world change, reflect it in the map and get it into the hands of our customers. The turnaround time in our industry has typically been measured in months. With UniMap, we provide anytime access to a unified map that’s refreshed in hours, minutes or seconds. This is a big leap forward for anyone building applications that use location data.”

Mapmaking at the speed of business

UniMap is under-the-hood technology built on a new computing architecture that:

—Automates map data processing and map creation wherever possible and logical;

—Conflates multiple types of data;

—Produces a unified map;

—Enables changes detected in the physical reality to become visible in the map within 24 hours;

—Stores all data in a single environment, readily accessible for customers 24/7; and

—Enables customers to combine and connect data-sets.

“With UniMap, the world is moving into a new era of mapmaking,” said HERE Technologies CEO Edzard Overbeek. “We look forward to extending the benefits of UniMap to all our customers in automated transportation, smart logistics, urban mobility, and beyond.”