Man who got himself fake fired from Twitter hired by Elon Musk as software dev at Twitter 2.0

Lot, a lot has happened at Twitter since Musk took its control in his hands. Mass layoffs, ending of old and favoured policies, monetisation of blue tick and so many other such events have occurred at Twitter 2.0 which when seen from a bird’s eye view would tell you how unpredictable Elon Musk is. In yet another surprising move, the billionaire has this time hired a troller who spread fake rumours of being fired from Twitter, reportedly, even before the first rounds of layoff actually happened.

To give you a backdrop of this episode, two persons named Daniel Francis and Rahul Ligma spread fake news about working at Twitter and being fired from the company during the first layoffs. The duo tricked the press into believing that they held important work roles at Twitter and had nowhere to go after being laid off. Various interviews of Francis were also shown across different news websites wherein he talked about the unfortunate layoff at Twitter. It was later revealed that the two were never part of the company.

According to a new report from The Insiders, Musk has hired Daniel Francis as a software developer at Twitter. Francis is now listed as an employee at Twitter and is even part of the company’s official Slack channel. Musk, some time back, even invited the duo to Twitter’s HQs and shared a picture of him posing with them.



He captioned the picture, “Welcome back Ligma & Johnson” adding that “It’s important to admit mistakes when I make them, and I really did fire them, one of the biggest mistakes.”



Musk’s ways and his tweets have been hard to digest for many. He once tweeted- “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried.”

This was after he fired nearly half of the workforce at Twitter. The tweet was taken as insensitive by many users. One Twitter user replied to him saying “enjoy your “best people” and please keep them here with you if they’re people like you. the rest of us are bailing out. peace.”

Another user tweeted- “ “The best people”. How wrong can you possibly be? You are so out of touch. The only ones staying will be desperate or the petrified. Either way, they are not the best. The best can do much better than your toxic culture. They are in the wind.”

ALSO READ | Musk predicts Twitter 2.0 will have have 1 billion users by 2024; Stephen King calls him terrible fit for company