An Australian man with no medical or scientific training has reportedly used ChatGPT and other AI tools to design a personalised mRNA cancer vaccine for his sick dog. The development called for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to describe the story as “amazing” after meeting the man in person, calling it one of the coolest conversations he had lately.

The man, identified as Australian entrepreneur Paul Conyngham, faced a heartbreaking situation when his rescue dog, Rosie, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Refusing to accept the poor prognosis, Conyngham turned to AI for help. According to reports, he used AlphaFold (Google DeepMind’s protein structure prediction tool) to model the specific protein driving Rosie’s cancer. He then leveraged ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) to research, analyse tumour data, and help design a custom mRNA vaccine protocol.

Australian man used Google DeepMind, ChatGPT to create cancer vaccine

Conyngham reportedly had the vaccine synthesised and administered to his dog under the guidance of qualified scientists and veterinarians. Altman shared his admiration on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “The coolest meeting I had this week was with Paul, who used ChatGPT and other LLMs to create an mRNA vaccine protocol to save his dog Rosie. It is an amazing story.”

The story has gone viral since then, encouraging widespread discussion about how ordinary individuals can now access advanced scientific capabilities through AI. Altman has used the incident to explain the accelerating role of AI in personalised medicine, suggesting how it offers a glimpse into a future where complex research tasks become more accessible.

The coolest meeting I had this week with was Paul, who used ChatGPT and other LLMs to create an mRNA vaccine protocol to save his dog Rosie. It is amazing story.



"The chat bots empowered me as an individual to act with the power of a research institute – planning, education,… https://t.co/akgD2Wz7d0 — Sam Altman (@sama) March 27, 2026

Experts warns despite excitement

While the story has generated excitement, some experts have urged caution. They state that there is currently limited public evidence confirming the vaccine’s direct role in Rosie’s recovery or long-term outcome. Designing and administering experimental treatments, even with AI assistance, still requires rigorous scientific validation, safety testing, and professional oversight to avoid potential risks.

Conyngham’s months-long effort reportedly involved deep research dives with AI tools, connecting with top scientists, and navigating the complexities of mRNA technology — the same platform used in several COVID-19 vaccines. His determination has been praised as an inspiring example of human-AI collaboration in tackling real-world problems.

The incident surfaces at a time when AI tools like ChatGPT continue to evolve from general chatbots into powerful assistants capable of supporting complex technical workflows. Altman’s endorsement has only amplified interest in how generative AI might ease access to cutting-edge research, potentially transforming fields like veterinary medicine and personalised healthcare.