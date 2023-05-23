Made a silly typo? WhatsApp to give users 15-minute grace period to edit messages after sending

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its long-awaited edit feature, allowing users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they have been sent. The feature has been in the works for some time, and was first spotted in beta testing it.

To use the edit feature, simply long-press on a message and select “Edit.” You can then make any changes you need to the message before sending it again. The recipient will see that the message has been edited so they know that the message has been corrected.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after,” the company announced in a blog post.

The edit feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, and will be a great way to correct typos and other errors in messages. It is also a useful way to add additional context to a message, or to change the message entirely.

The edit feature is rolling out to users gradually, so it may not be available to everyone immediately. If you don’t see the edit option yet, just be patient and it should appear soon.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.”

Note that the edit message feature will be available for both individual and group chats. It is a great way to improve the accuracy and clarity of your messages. It is also a useful way to correct mistakes and to add additional context.