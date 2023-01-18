MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon 10-point rough cut: All the details about Apple’s latest Mac hardware

Apple has launched its next batch of MacBook Pro laptops and Mac Mini desktop computer. All the three Mac devices come rocking Apple silicon marking Cupertino’s full transition away from Intel chips. The new chips in question— the M2 Pro and M2 Max— bring faster performance and improved battery life over the outgoing M1 Pro and M1 Max-based models.
The new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are available to order now and shipping will start from January 24. The Mac Mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900. The MacBook Pro (14-inch) starts at Rs 1,99,900.
Here’s a quick rundown of Apple’s latest Mac hardware:
- The biggest highlight of the new MacBook Pro –14- and 16-inch— is the underlying system-on-chip. The new “pro” MacBooks mark the debut of Apple’s latest and greatest silicon— M2 Pro and M2 Max. The new Mac Mini is also getting an option with the M2 Pro. Apple has fully transitioned away from using Intel chips to custom silicon in Mac with the announcement.
- The M2 Pro is available with a 10- or 12-core CPU and is being billed to offer up to 20 percent faster performance over the M1 Pro. This is mated to a 19-core GPU for up to 30 percent better graphics and up to 32GB of unified memory and 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. Apple claims that a MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro can process images in Adobe Photoshop “up to 80 percent faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation.” Battery life is also getting an update with the M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro machine said to offer up to 18-hours of video playback.
- The M2 Max is even more impressive. It comes with the same CPU but there’s a more powerful 38-core GPU here for up to 30 percent faster graphics over the M1 Pro apparently. It can support up to 96GB of unified memory and 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. Apple claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life (video playback) which it says is “the longest battery life ever in a Mac” on an M2 Max-based MacBook Pro.
- The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have the same design as the models that they’re replacing. The display is still high-end with mini-LED technology and ProMotion (up to 120Hz). It’s keeping the notch too. The port selection is also the same mostly— three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI, and SDXC card slot. Touch ID biometrics are available.
- The connectivity options have been improved with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro getting Wi-Fi 6E and what Apple calls “more advanced HDMI” capable of supporting 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. Presumably this is HDMI 2.1.
- You get the same six-speaker setup with spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking and “studio-quality” three-mic array in the new MacBook Pro models.
- The Mac Mini is now the most affordable “new” Mac that you can get in the market today. It looks the same as its predecessor and will be available in options with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. As expected, you’ll need to buy a screen and peripherals like mouse and keyboard separately. You can get the new Mac Mini with M2 or M2 Pro chips.
- The M2 Mac Mini starts at Rs 59,900 (Rs 49,900 for education). This is for a version with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD.
- The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 1,99,900 (Rs 1,84,900 for education). This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD.
- The M2 Pro-based 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 (Rs 2,29,900 for education). This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD.