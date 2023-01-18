MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon 10-point rough cut: All the details about Apple’s latest Mac hardware

Apple has launched its next batch of MacBook Pro laptops and Mac Mini desktop computer. All the three Mac devices come rocking Apple silicon marking Cupertino’s full transition away from Intel chips. The new chips in question— the M2 Pro and M2 Max— bring faster performance and improved battery life over the outgoing M1 Pro and M1 Max-based models.

The new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are available to order now and shipping will start from January 24. The Mac Mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900. The MacBook Pro (14-inch) starts at Rs 1,99,900.

Here’s a quick rundown of Apple’s latest Mac hardware: