Enterprise AI firm LUMIQ has unveiled LiteCone, a specialised agentic AI Workforce designed specifically for financial services organisations looking to move beyond experimental AI pilots and deploy production-ready, governed automation at scale. Unlike traditional AI copilots or assistive tools, LUMIQ says that LiteCone makes named and role-specific AI agents as the primary executors of complex back-office workflows, including underwriting, claims adjudication, policy servicing, and customer intake.

The platform enables financial institutions to start with a single high-impact process and expand across departments and do deeper automation within workflows as maturity and trust grow.

LiteCone key agents and capabilities

LiteCone’s workforce comprises dedicated agents built for core financial services functions:

– LEO — Insurance Underwriter

– ARIS — Health Claims Adjudicator

– AURA — Intake and Submissions Agent

– ERIC — Health Underwriter

– ALEX — Credit Underwriter

Complementing these are cross-functional “horizontal” agents that handle triage and routing, data verification, cross-validation, reasoning, audit trails, outbound communication, and third-party interactions, ensuring consistent, end-to-end orchestration rather than siloed point solutions.

The architecture is explicitly production-first. Agents are explainable, auditable, and fully compliant with regulatory requirements in highly regulated environments such as insurance, banking, and health services. LUMIQ highlights that LiteCone addresses the industry’s biggest scaling barrier — safely transitioning from proof-of-concept to measurable, enterprise-wide outcomes.

LiteCone AI agents designed for speed, ROI

By automating decision-heavy workflows where volume, accuracy, and regulatory adherence are non-negotiable, LiteCone promises immediate benefits, like faster turnaround times, significant cost reduction, consistent decision quality, and full auditability. The platform is built to operate within existing enterprise governance frameworks, minimising risk while maximising productivity gains in back-office operations.

LiteCone follows a classic land-and-expand model, with organisations typically beginning with one workflow (e.g., claims adjudication or credit underwriting), prove ROI, and then deploy additional agents across adjacent processes and business lines.

The company is leveraging strategic ecosystem partnerships and CXO forums such as Fulcrum by LUMIQ and Flexi Roundtables to drive adoption. Gaurav Sharma, Founder of Flexi Roundtables, said, “To grow in today’s enterprise market, leaders need both a telescopic and a microscopic view. What stands out with LiteCone is its clarity on production, not experimentation. With strong ecosystem support — including AWS — platforms like LiteCone are well-positioned to scale across India’s financial services and GCC landscape.”