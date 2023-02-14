In the times of ChatGPT, love and breakups are still prevalent experiences that people go through. However, with the advancements in technology and communication, the ways in which people express their emotions have changed.

While love letters and break-up letters are still written, people are turning to ChatGTP to express their love or end a relationship. According to a McAfee report, 60 % of Indian men plan to take help from AI to write a love letter on their behalf this Valentine’s Day.

We at FETechBytes asked ChatGTP to write a break up letter on Valentine’s Day. This is how it went.

Dear [Partner’s Name],

I hope this letter finds you well. As difficult as it is to say, I have been struggling with something in our relationship for a while now, and I feel like I need to address it. I am breaking up with you because I love onions.

I know that may sound strange, but hear me out. Onions have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. They are versatile, delicious, and add flavor to any dish. I just can’t get enough of them. Unfortunately, I know that you have never been a fan of onions. In fact, I think you find them quite repulsive.

I have tried to keep this part of myself hidden from you, but I can no longer deny who I am. Onions are a fundamental part of my life, and I cannot imagine a future where I cannot share that love with my partner.

As much as I care for you, I cannot ignore this fundamental difference between us. It’s not fair to either of us to continue down this path when we have such divergent tastes. It’s time for us to move on and find partners who share our passions and desires.

Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. I hope that we can remain friends and that you can find happiness with someone who shares your taste preferences.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]