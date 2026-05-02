The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is enhancing India’s emergency warning system by rolling out a Cell Broadcast Alert System. As part of this initiative, test alerts were sent to mobile users across the National Capital Region on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at around 11:45 am.

Officials have advised the public not to be alarmed if they receive these notifications.

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Unlike regular SMS alerts, cell broadcast messages are sent out simultaneously to all mobile devices within a specific area. This allows information to reach a large number of people instantly, without putting pressure on telecom networks—something that becomes especially important during emergencies when networks are often overloaded.

A step forward in strengthening how we communicate during critical situations.



The Department of Telecommunications, in coordination with key national agencies, is set to launch an advanced public alerting framework aimed at enabling timely communication during critical… pic.twitter.com/0uUu5AQ7hs — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 2, 2026

System has been introduced alongside the existing SMS-based alerts:

The new system has been introduced alongside the existing SMS-based alerts to improve how quickly warnings are delivered in critical situations such as earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, and even man-made incidents like gas leaks or chemical accidents.

This technology has been developed by the DoT:

This technology has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications, in partnership with the NDMA, to ensure that important alerts reach people as quickly as possible.

Reports also noted that the test alerts will not be carried out in border regions or in states where elections are currently underway. For instance, repolling is taking place in parts of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district following directions from the Election Commission of India after concerns over alleged EVM tampering during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29.

Authorities have added that some users may receive these alerts multiple times as different mobile towers are tested. This is expected behavior, and there is no need to respond to these messages.

The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen the country’s ability to send out timely warnings during emergencies. Citizens are advised to remain calm—no action is required upon receiving these alerts.

Once the trials conclude and the system is formally launched, it will work automatically during real disasters, reaching citizens in the affected area within seconds.