LIVPURE I-BREEZIO: Stay cool on hot summer days

Air coolers are perhaps the most convenient way to keep your home or office cool during the scorching summers, at least in places with less humidity. With the advancement in technology, the modern air coolers have since replaced their more archaic predecessors. Take for instance, the i-breezio air cooler from Livpure, a sleek and stylish piece of equipment that is extremely portable, hence you can move it around, unlike in the earlier times when they had to be fixed near a window. It is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled, comes with lots of digital features and remote control, has a powerful air throw and delivers good circulation. Our trial unit was the 75 litre variant with a price tag of Rs 19,490, let us check out some of its key features.

Livpure i-breezio has a sleek design and features a touch control panel for speed and mode selection. You can even set run-time with a timer button. There’s a patented EGAPA filter, which ensures clean air and removes pollen, dust, smoke, and ammonia; it claims to kill viruses, bacteria, and fungus too. This cooler can effectively cover a decent-sized living room. It continuously senses the temperature and humidity of the room and when necessary, it activates the circulation pump, thereby delivering cooling with optimal water usage.

The air cooler employs an evaporative air cooling mechanism and honeycomb pad to produce a steady stream of cool air effectively. Its horizontal and vertical louvers make it easy to change the direction of airflow to ensure uniform cooling. The cooler also alerts you when water level is low.

Equipped with Alexa and Google Home, you can operate your cooler without the fuss of any buttons. Its sleek design has a touch control panel for speed and mode selection. During its trial period, especially during the hot dry days when humidity is less, the i-breezio was a great way to cool the living areas. It is quite energy efficient and eco-friendly and ensures a refreshing and clean air experience.

KEY FEATURES

* Water tank capacity: 75 litres

* Type & cooling media: Desert, Honey Comb

* Speed control: High, Medium, Low

* Bluetooth & Wi-Fi-enabled

* Estimated street price: Rs 19,490