LinkedIn’s free verification system now lets you verify where you work

LinkedIn, the leading social media platform meant for professional networking, has announced three new additions to its free verification system to let users prove their identity and workplace. The new system offers various options for verification, including using CLEAR to confirm identity, verifying workplace via company email address, and using Microsoft’s Entra verified ID platform to get digital workplace IDs for free.

“The “Verifications” section on your profile indicates that you were able to confirm specific information about your account. Having verified information helps provide authenticity signals to others that you’re who you say you are. Seeing verified information on others’ profiles helps foster a trusted community so you can make more informed decisions around connecting with other professionals,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company believes that verification should be free for everyone and therefore has made every feature of its verification system available for free. This is different from other social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter that have become subscription-focussed lately and charge you for the verification badge.

LinkedIn’s verification through company email is currently available to all LinkedIn users, who work at over 4,000 supported companies while Microsoft Entra verification will be rolling out at the end of April.

LinkedIn has partnered with CLEAR- a secure identity platform to get verified via CLEAR. Starting this month, users can display on their profile that they have verified their identity using CLEAR. To get verified with CLEAR, users need a US government-issued ID and a US phone number. Verified users will have a green and blue check displayed on their profiles.

Users can also verify their workplace by using a company-issued email address. To use this feature, a user must have a company-issued email address and confirm that they have access to it. Once they have done so, LinkedIn will send a code to that email address, which the user can enter to complete the verification process. This process ensures that the user is the legitimate owner of the email address and works for the company listed on their profile.

The Microsoft’s Entra Verified ID feature allows organisations to issue digital workplace IDs to their employees for free. This means that workers can display their workplace verification on their LinkedIn profile to represent an additional layer of credibility and authenticity to their LinkedIn profile.