LinkedIn lets you schedule posts for later now; here’s how the feature works | Tech Tips

Microsoft-owned application LinkedIn announced a new feature using which account holders on this platform can save a post to be published later in drafts and release it when they want to. Reports say that this feature was being worked on for quite some time and now it is finally here. Surveys were conducted by LinkedIn before rolling out the feature to assess its need in various countries.

To avail it, users are supposed to click on the clock icon just right next to the post button, then a dialogue-box appears wherein specifications related to date and time are scheduled publishing of a post are mentioned, which is changeable. Not everyone may see it yet because to view this feature as the application needs to be updated from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The company announced, “New integrations between Viva and LinkedIn Learning helped companies invest in their existing employees by providing access to courses directly in the flow of work. Members added 365 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 43 per cent year over year”.

A social media consultant and famous tipster, Matt Navarra, tweeted “LinkedIn is rolling schedule posts feature. Currently available on Android and web only. Look out for the clock icon to schedule your next post”. He confirmed that now the feature of post scheduling can be seen inside the android app and on the LinkedIn website as well.

The reactions from netizens are not very clear yet regarding this feature, but it seems that it will be helpful to keep things ready in advance and handle LinkedIn in a more organized manner. Similarly, other third-party platforms like Buffer and Hootsuite have had these features before LinkedIn did, but these applications do not have nearly the same database as LinkedIn. Having around 875 million members world-wide, LinkedIn is always working towards adding something new and better to the application. Other big tech giants like Gmail also allow scheduling email. Others like Meta-owned Facebook and Twitter experimented by adding such features for a while as well.

