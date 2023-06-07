LinkedIn launches new ID Verification feature for Indians: Details

LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, has introduced a new identity verification feature for its members in India. The identity verification feature involves the verification of a person’s government-issued ID by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners.

In India, the verification is conducted by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service. HyperVerge uses DigiLocker, a digital wallet for government IDs in India, including Aadhaar, to perform the verification process. This feature is available to LinkedIn members who possess a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number. Once verified, the status will be displayed on the member’s LinkedIn profile.

LinkedIn believes that verification should be accessible to all users on the platform, and thus this feature is available to all eligible members in India free of charge.

The verification process follows six simple steps, represented by the acronym V.E.R.I.F.Y.:

V: Visit the “About this profile” section on your LinkedIn profile and click on ‘Verify with Aadhaar’ to initiate the verification process.

E: Enter your Aadhaar number on the Digilocker screen.

R: Receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number.

I: Hyperverge instantly verifies the provided information using DigiLocker. If you don’t have a DigiLocker account, one will be created for you automatically.

F: Complete a liveness check by taking a selfie to match your face with the photo on your Aadhaar card.

Y: Click on “Yes, Share with LinkedIn” to add the verification to your LinkedIn profile.

If the verification attempt is unsuccessful, members can retry the process by starting from step 1. LinkedIn confirms that it does not have access to the documents in the member’s DigiLocker account. For those who do not have an Aadhaar, LinkedIn offers alternative verification methods. Users can choose to verify their information through their work email or workplace credentials. This verification option is currently available for select companies globally and will gradually be expanded to more companies in India.