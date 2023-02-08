scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

LinkedIn crosses 100 million members milestone in India

With a jump of 56 per cent growth in its member base over the last three years, India has solidified its position as the second largest market for LinkedIn globally, it said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
LinkedIn crosses 100 million members milestone in India
The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S.(Photo source: Reuters)

Professional network LinkedIn on Wednesday announced that it has crossed 100 million members in India. With a jump of 56 per cent growth in its member base over the last three years, India has solidified its position as the second largest market for LinkedIn globally, it said.

Also Read

The largest share of members in India are from software and IT, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (consulting, accounting, and HR), finance, and education industries.

Also Read

“This steady surge in membership shows how LinkedIn has become an essential platform for professionals in India to connect, learn, grow, and get hired over the course of their careers,” it said in a statement.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:12 IST