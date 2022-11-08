LG’s new display can be stretched by a whopping 20%; here’s what it looks like

LG takes innovation in display to a whole new level by launching world’s first 12-inch high-resolution Stretchable display on Tuesday. The company says that the new display is equipped with a free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted without distortion or damage.

LG says that the new display can be stretched by 20 per cent and offers a resolution of 100ppi, and full-colour RGB. “In addition, its high flexibility, durability, and reliability maximize its potential for commercialization.”

The new LG display is built in based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of special silicon that are used in contact lenses. The company states that the new 12-inch display boasts a rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches.

“The display’s free-form nature offers a cutting-edge solution surpassing the existing foldable and rollable technology,” says the company.

The company further informs that the Stretchable display uses a micro-LED light source with a pixel pitch of less than 40μm to offer higher durability and resolution. LG highlights that the display’s flexible structure can tolerate more than 10,000 repetitive changes to its form assuring of higher durability and reliability.

According to the company, LG Display’s Stretchable display is the result of a large-scale national R&D project the company was selected to lead by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) in 2020. The company has since been working with twenty organizations in South Korea’s industrial-academic sector.

“We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry’s paradigm shift,” said Soo-young Yoon, executive vice president and CTO at LG Display.

The stretchable display is thin, has a lightweight design, and its revolutionary technology allows it to easily attach to curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles and aircraft. This unique innovation expands the potential of the display in various industries including fashion, wearables, mobility and gaming.