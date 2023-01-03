LG announces 2023 OLED lineup at CES; says its Z3, G3, C3 OLED Evo TVs are brighter, have enhanced webOS

The annual tech event CES 2023 is around the corner and the companies have started teasing the products that they will showcased at the event. Earlier today Samsung announced new addition to its monitor lineup and now LG has unveiled its 2023 TV lineups.

The company today unveiled its latest evo series TVs which includes new Z3, G3, and C3 OLED TVs. The existing OLED TVS from LG are known for their bright display, contrast ration and gaming capabilities. The new eco series TV lineup plan to take these further with improved brightness level, colour accuracy and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6 that uses LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. The new Alpha series processor utilises AI-assisted Deep Learning tech like AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to offer improved upscaling for better clarity, enhanced dynamic tone mapping, and virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

LG’s new OLED evo G3 series unlocks LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology that helps increase brightness by up to 70 percent. LG’s 2023 G3 OLED evo models also support One Wall Design leaving no visible gap when wall mounted.

As part of its eco-friendly efforts, the LG 2023 G3 OLED TVs are designed with some eco-friendly upgrades. These TVs have no backlighting unit and are built using fewer materials than required in the conventional TV. These TVs also use several components that are made out of recyclable plastics.

LG 2023 evo OLED series also comes with latest version of its in-house TV operating system – webOS. It offers a more personalised user experience along with a new home screen, a redesigned user interface and Quick Cards feature that offers easy access to most-liked content, and recommendations based on viewing history. The update also adds a new AI Concierge, which provides user with a curated list of content choices based on their viewing and search history.

The TVs continue to support the image- and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These TVs will be showcased during CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Samsung takes a swing at Apple with high-end ViewFinity S9 monitor for creative professionals; expands Odyssey range | CES 2023