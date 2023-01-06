Lenovo’s first ThinkPhone can wirelessly connect to ThinkPad laptops, offers additional security to businesses: Details 

Lenovo has announced the ThinkPhone. As the name suggests, this is a smartphone equivalent of its ThinkPad laptops. Geared primarily for B2B, the ThinkPhone gives business users smart connectivity and security features on top of your usual hardware/software.

The ThinkPhone is naturally made by Motorola and will be available in select markets including the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia at an unannounced date later. The company is showing off the handset at the ongoing CES 2023 event in Las Vegas.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola: Specs, features, other details

One of the biggest features of the ThinkPhone is that it allows existing ThinkPad users to seamlessly sync their phone with the laptop. The feature, which is called Think 2 Think, seems built on top of Motorola’s Ready For that allows select select Moto phones like the Edge 30 Pro to connect wirelessly with a monitor/screen or laptop. The ThinkPhone will let users transfer text and documents between phone and laptop as well as drag and drop files. Another potential use case involves using the ThinkPhone as a webcam for your laptop.

From a security point of view, the ThinkPhone will ship with a custom Moto KeySafe processor for users to securely store their pins and passwords, as well as crypto keys. Another feature called Moto Device Manager will allow IT admins to remotely configure the ThinkPhone for businesses.

Speaking of core specs, the ThinkPhone comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus protection. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support.

For photography, you get a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 13MP ultra wide. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera.

Design-wise, the ThinkPhone has a back made of aramid fibre and frame made of aircraft-grade aluminium. The phone is IP68 and MIL-STD 810H certified.

