LENOVO TAB P11 PRO GEN 2: A good slate for work and play

By Vivek Umashankar

When it comes to Android tablets, Lenovo can be considered an underdog; the brand used to launch Android tablets every once in a while. This all changed in 2022 when the company launched devices like the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with a great set of features at an interesting price point. It retails for Rs 44,999 and offers accessories like Precision Pen 3 and a folio case with a built-in keyboard. Let’s check out the device.

Design: The Lenovo Tab P11 is a medium-sized tablet, and comes with an 11.2-inch display with a narrow bezel design. It has a plastic back panel and a plastic frame, which is probably a bad thing on a phone. However, for a tablet, these things help reduce the weight.

The tablet has a quad-speaker setup (two on each side), a power button, an USB Type-C port, and a pogo pin connector to attach the keyboard case. Do note there is no fingerprint sensor on the device, and for added security, one must rely on the face unlock (not very safe), pin code, or pattern. This is a modern-looking tablet with a decent build, and has an SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Display, speakers, and camera: This is where the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 is ahead of the curve. Unlike most tablets, including the 10th Gen iPad and the Xiaomi Pad 5, Lenovo offers an OLED screen with 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is the standout feature of this tablet, which makes it a great device for content consumption.

Compared to devices like the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the 8th Gen iPad, the display on the P11 Pro Gen 2 is slightly better. The quad-speaker setup on the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 is on the same level as the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5’s speaker setup, and gets fairly loud. The Lenovo device is also Dolby Atmos certified. From a tablet standpoint, it has a decent 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, which is good enough for attending office meetings and online classes.

Performance: The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor powers the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen, and it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under normal day-to-day usage, the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 feels smooth, with no jitters of any kind. You can even play games like PUBG: New State, CoD Mobile, and Asphalt 9 at medium to high graphics settings without any issues. Even during heavy usage with downloading content in the background and playing a game, I did not notice any sort of heating issue whatsoever.

Battery life: The Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 has an 8,000 mAh battery, and for casual users (who might use the tablet for surfing the web, and watching movies), the tablet can easily last for a few days. For those who want to use this tablet as a primary device, the P11 Pro Gen 2 can deliver an all-day battery life, and can easily deliver over seven to eight hours of screen-on-time, given you are not playing games for the entire period.

Overall, the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 is a good mid-range tablet for Android enthusiasts.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 11.2 inches OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

* Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor

* Operating system: Android 12

* Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 26GB storage

* Battery: 8,000mAh

* Estimated street price: Rs 44,999