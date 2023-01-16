Lenovo Tab P11 5G Android tablet with 2K screen, Dolby Vision support launched in India: Details

Lenovo has launched its first premium 5G tablet – the Tab P11 5G, in India today. The tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks which can be accessed by inserting a 5G-enabled sim through the devices’ slot.

The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform processor and comes with 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming. It runs Android 11 OS.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet features a 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen supported by Dolby Vision and quad speakers optimised by Dolby Atmos. The display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland, for consumers’ eye safety and comes with 400 nits peak brightness.

The tablet flaunts a dual tone metal body with 7.9mm thickness and smudge proof finish that renders a premium look to the device. The tablet sells in three colour options.

The camera set up includes a 8MP front camera with ToF sensor. The rear camera has a 13MP sensor with TUV certified Eye protection.

Sumati Sahgal, head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences. We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go.”

Lenovo has launched two storage models of the tablet. The 8GB/256GB storage comes at Rs 34,999 while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 29,999. The device is available for purchase from Lenovo’s website and Amazon.in.