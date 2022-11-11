Leica Leitz Phone 2 launched with 47MP 1-inch sized sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Specs, price

German camera optics-maker Leica has launched the Leitz Phone 2 in Japan. Successor to last year’s Leitz Phone 1, the Leitz Phone 2 is essentially a rebadged Sharp Aquos R7 with custom Leica chops including textured metal sides and Leitz branding aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts. The phone has a 47MP 1-inch sized sensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood. You get 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus a 5,000mAh battery powering the whole package.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 specs, features

The Leitz Phone 2 has a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display with UXGA+ (2730 x 1260p) resolution and up to 2,000nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is expandable.

Coming to the main highlight of this phone, the Leitz Phone 2 has a 47MP primary camera with a 1-inch sized sensor behind a seven-element Leica Summicron lens with f/1.9 aperture and a 19mm focal length. This is paired to another 1.9MP portrait sensor. You naturally get a “Leica look” feature in this phone that lets you mimic classic Summilux 28, Summilux 35, and Noctilux 50 lens look in photos. Adding to the effect is a metal cap housing for the camera module.

Rounding off the package are a 5,000mAh battery and Android 12 software.

Leica Leitz Phone 2

The Leitz Phone 2 is launching first in Japan at a price of JPY 225,360 (roughly Rs 1,29,076) for the sole 12GB/512GB variant where it will be available for buying directly from SoftBank starting November 18. The phone comes in single white colourway. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

