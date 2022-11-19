Leaving a note to yourself just got whole lot easier on WhatsApp with this new feature | Tech Tips

With WhatsApp releasing a new update every now and then, the popular messaging app recently came up with a new option dubbed ‘Message Yourself’. This new feature allows users to send themselves messages and links and take other advantages of this feature. So, if you’ve been using technically unofficial means to leave yourself a note, WhatsApp now gives you a proper solution right out of the gate.



But do you know how to make use of this feature?



Here’s a quick guide to how you can make full use of this feature on the messaging platform.

In order to start a chat with yourself, you need to start by opening the messaging app followed by opening the Chats tab.

After this is done, on the top of the list of contacts, you will see your name with the pre-feeded text ‘Message Yourself’ under it.

Click on the profile to open a new chat.

Lastly, a chat window will open just like any other regular chat. Over there you can type and send messages to yourself.

Just like how the company claims, messages sent to you will be end-to-end encrypted. By sending messages to yourself you will then be able to go back, view the messages and even forward them in the future.

Other than this, depending on how often this feature will be used, your profile will start appearing in the Frequent contacts or Recent chats list.

You will also notice ‘You’ in brackets, this along with the Message Yourself option will appear in the About section. This will make it easier to spot your profile out of all of the other profiles.

If using this feature frequently, this feature is sure to become a hit as users will be able to use it for note-taking, forwarding messages and other small things.

Apart from this feature, the company recently announced a new Polls feature for both Android and iOS users which will allow them to ask questions to users in groups or in individual chats.

