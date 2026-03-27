The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, has partnered with Google and YouTube. This partnership has been announced to provide a national AI skilling initiative for young creators and media professionals. The program will offer 15,000 scholarships for students and young professionals in the creative sector.

The goal of the scholarship is simple to help people learn how to use AI tools in content creation. From video editing to storytelling, AI is becoming an important part of how digital content is made today. This program aims to prepare creators for that shift.

15,000 scholarships announced

One of the biggest highlights of the program is the announcement of 15,000 scholarships. These scholarships will help students and aspiring creators get access to training without worrying too much about the cost.

The courses will focus on areas like animation, gaming, digital storytelling, and content production. The idea is to make young professionals “future-ready” by teaching them how to use AI in their work.

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With the rapid growth of short videos and online platforms, skills like these are becoming more valuable than ever.

Role of big tech companies

The involvement of Google and YouTube is important because they bring real industry experience. They are expected to provide tools, training support, and practical knowledge that creators can actually use.

For YouTube, this also means helping creators improve their content using AI tools, which could lead to better videos and more engagement on the platform.

This program is part of a larger effort by the government to prepare India’s workforce for the future. AI is changing how industries work, and the demand for skilled professionals is rising quickly.

By working with tech companies, the government is trying to make learning more practical and job-focused.

Overall, this initiative could help many young Indians build careers in the digital and creative space, while also making India stronger in the global AI landscape.