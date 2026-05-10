The debate around artificial intelligence replacing jobs is becoming more serious across the global tech industry. Sridhar Vembu, founder and chief scientist of Zoho, has now joined the debate by supporting concerns raised by a software engineer Arnav Gupta at Meta regarding large-scale layoffs in technology companies.

The discussion started after Gupta shared a post online warning that nearly 8,000 jobs could be cut in his company and talked about the larger situation in the tech industry currently. He further explained that companies are aggressively shifting towards AI-driven operations. Sridhar Vembu later shared the post, reiterating Gupta’s point that layoffs may continue until businesses fully understand how to use artificial intelligence effectively.

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In a post shared on X, Vembu called Arnav Gupta’s article “important” and highlighted its title, “The layoffs will continue till we learn to use AI”. He also pointed out that Google Gemini linked the phrase to the line, “The beatings will continue until morale improves.”

Important post from Meta engineer Arnav Gupta on all the AI-led layoffs.



"The layoffs will continue till we learn to use AI" is his title and Gemini(!) correctly identified it as coming from, "The beatings will continue until morale improves".https://t.co/CSUClhGu8N



As he… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 8, 2026

AI is increasing costs for companies

While many believe AI helps companies save money, Sridhar Vembu argued that the reality is different. According to him, AI infrastructure is extremely expensive and requires heavy investment in servers, GPUs, data centres, and advanced memory systems.

He explained that many technology companies are now spending huge amounts to build and maintain AI systems. At the same time, operational costs linked to AI are rising quickly. Because of this, firms are looking for areas where they can reduce expenses, and employee salaries often become the closest target.

Sridhar Vembu also questioned whether AI has actually improved productivity enough to justify the current wave of layoffs. He suggested that companies may be overestimating the immediate benefits of AI adoption.

Meta engineer raises concerns over job cuts

Arnav Gupta’s post claimed that the software industry is going through a major structural shift. Earlier, companies mainly struggled to find enough engineers to build products and write code. However, AI coding tools are now helping developers complete tasks much faster.

The engineer suggested that this change could reduce the need for large engineering teams in the future. Instead of focusing only on coding, businesses may now prioritise product strategy, coordination, marketing, and revenue generation.

The post gained attention online as many employees across the technology sector are already facing uncertainty over job security.

Faster coding does not guarantee success

According to Arnav, building software faster does not automatically mean a company will become more successful. While AI can help developers generate code quickly, companies still need strong leadership, innovation, and business planning to turn products into profitable ventures.

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The comments reflect growing concerns within the industry that AI may reshape the workforce faster than expected. Several major tech firms have already announced restructuring plans while simultaneously increasing investments in artificial intelligence technologies.

The discussion has triggered widespread debate among professionals and industry leaders. Some experts believe AI will create new types of jobs in the long run, while others fear that automation could replace thousands of traditional tech roles.