Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale from November 15 on Amazon India: Check specs, pricing

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on Wednesday announced that its all-new Blaze 5G smartphone will go on sale starting November 15. The sale will exclusively go on live on the e-commerce platform, Amazon India.



The smartphone will be priced at Rs 10,999 but sell at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on the sale day until the stocks last. Lava Blaze 5G comes in two colour options of blue and green, and features a glass-back design.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications: The Lava Blaze 5G phone has a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ IPS screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also includes Widevine L1 support. Under the hood, you get the latest MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The software is Android 12 out-of-the-box with anonymous call recording as an in-built feature.



For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50 MP main sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery.



Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for expanding the storage with up to 1 TB, USB – C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock and lastly a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



Other than this, the company also mentioned that the smartphone will run YouTube in the background, which will allow users to multitask.



At the time of the launch, the company had mentioned that they provide ‘free service at home’ to its customers as part of after-sales services. This offer can be availed within the warranty period.

